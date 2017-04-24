The Gruinard Coast Is Finally Clear, in This Week’s Open Thread

All Clear on Gruinard Island
Join Slate’s open thread for the week of April 24.
You may use the comment thread on this page to commemorate the decontamination of Gruinard Island, which was declared anthrax-free 27 years ago today, on April 24, 1990, the island having spent the preceeding 48 years in quarantine after being used as a biological warfare testing site. You may also use this thread pursue a freewheeling, inherently off-topic discussion.
Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.
