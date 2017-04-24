 Slate’s open thread for the week of April 24.

The Gruinard Coast Is Finally Clear, in This Week’s Open Thread

Gruinard Island
Scotland, Circa 1940's, Two men, wearing protective clothes stand by a sign on Gruinard Island, This small island off the Scottish coast has been quarantined following British Governments tests with Biological warfare agent Anthrax.

Popperfoto/Getty Images

You may use the comment thread on this page to commemorate the decontamination of Gruinard Island, which was declared anthrax-free 27 years ago today, on April 24, 1990, the island having spent the preceeding 48 years in quarantine after being used as a biological warfare testing site. You may also use this thread pursue a freewheeling, inherently off-topic discussion.

Find previous discussions in the Open Thread archive.

