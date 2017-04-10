Only 3 Million Miles Away, in This Week’s Open Thread

You may use the comment thread on this page to discuss the passing of Halley’s Comet in 837, 1,180 years ago today, when the comet came as close as it’s ever been to Earth—by a lot—even though it probably remained an appartion to the astronomers who recorded its journey, because it was still like 3 million miles away. You may also use this thread to pursue a freewheeling, inherently off-topic discussion.