Remembering the Battle of Oosterweel, in This Week’s Open Thread

March 13 2017 12:00 AM

Remembering the Battle of Oosterweel

Illustration of the Battle of Oosterweel during the Eighty Years’ War on March 13, 1567.

Please use the comment thread on this page to mark the 450th anniversary of the Battle of Oosterweel—and to pursue a freewheeling, inherently off-topic discussion. This is the first trial in what may become a weekly feature.

Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.

