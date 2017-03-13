Remembering the Battle of Oosterweel, in This Week’s Open Thread

Remembering the Battle of Oosterweel
Join Slate’s open thread for the week of March 13.
Please use the comment thread on this page to mark the 450th anniversary of the Battle of Oosterweel—and to pursue a freewheeling, inherently off-topic discussion. This is the first trial in what may become a weekly feature.
Excepting the entreaty that you remain on topic, all of Slate’s usual commenting policies apply.
Advertisement
If you depend on this community and Slate’s journalism, please consider joining Slate Plus. We appreciate your support!