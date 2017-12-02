20 Gift Sets for Every Kind of Recipient

Gift Sets for Every Kind of Recipient
From the coffee snob to the boyfriend who’s trying to get into skin care.
This article originally appeared on the Strategist.
We set out to curate so many distinct, varied gift guides each year simply because gift-shopping is so specific to another person’s taste. Sure, when you’re down to the wire, you might consider just buying a gift card for that “impossible to shop for” person, but here are some gift sets we found on Amazon that might help to fill in the gaps: from a bounty of junk food to satisfy a college student to a best-selling baby gift set for new moms.
For a College Student Who Doesn’t Cook
An embarrassment of junk-food riches for someone surviving on Easy Mac and ramen.
For a Luxury–Skin Care Fiend
It includes their best-selling hand creams and some luxurious body oils and lotions that will make you smell like a rich person.
For a Person Who Loves Entertaining
Don’t miss the hidden pullout drawer that contains all the cheese knives and spreading tools.
For a Millennial
They’re not the Lush brand, or one of those unicorn bath bombs, but when they’re packaged like little Ladurée macarons, your giftee probably won’t even mind.
For a Relative Who Loves Snacking
Sure, you’ll find many nutty gift baskets on Amazon, but this one’s exceptionally well-reviewed if you’re scrambling for last-minute gifts or just looking for a varied sampler plate to leave out for guests.
For a New Mom
Moms love Mustela’s sweet-smelling baby products (one told us recently that they are “the best-smelling baby products in the world”; writer Hillary Kelly is another big fan), so this starter pack of baby essentials is certain to be a hit.
For a Person Who’s As Serious About Exfoliating As Pharrell
A dermatologist-recommended facial-cleansing brush that will help keep your skin in pristine condition in between facials.
For a Seasonal Drink Enthusiast
A festive tea-sampler box that would please anyone who craves gingerbread lattes and spiced cider—with flavors ranging from Rum Raisin Biscotti to Spiced Ginger Rum.
For a Person Who Would Enjoy a Meat-Lovers Pizza
So. Much. Jerky.
For a Boyfriend Who’s Trying to Get Into Skin Care
A very advanced skin care kit (a skin serum, an eye cream, and chemical resurfacing pads) that will help him upgrade his “Dr. Bronner’s soap and water” routine.
For a Coffee Snob
This coffee sampler is nothing to turn up your nose at: It’s sourced from 20 of Seattle’s award-winning, small-batch roasters.
For a Creative Niece or Nephew
A giant coloring kit for an 8-year-old boy or girl stocked with crayons, colored pencils, and markers that they’ll have for years to come.
For a Person With a Sweet Tooth
They’re not exactly double-stuffed, but these cookies do come covered in a range of sweet gourmet toppings, from chocolate icing and sprinkles to nuts and crushed peppermint.
For a Guy Who Wants to Optimize His Shaving Experience
A deluxe shaving kit (including an old-fashioned shaving brush) from culty men’s skin care line Baxter of California.
For a Wellness Enthusiast
Even though none of these wellness fanatics are asking for essential oils this year, they can still be a good source of relaxation for a yogi or chronically anxious person—make it a double-gift with an aroma-diffusing humidifier.
For an Aspiring Sommelier
A very sleek, all-black wine set that includes a nifty electric wine opener with a foil cutter and a cork dispenser.
For a Burt’s Bees Devotee
For a true Burt’s Bees diehard who always has one of their creamy skin care products in their bag: Here, help them keep their supplies up with a travel-size selection of Burt’s best-sellers.
For a Dad Who Loves to Grill Out
Stainless-steel everything for the guy who wants to round out his grilling collection.
For an Outdoorsman
A very solid traveling flask set to bring on camping trips or on a hike.
For an Organic–Skin Care Absolutist
Filled with rich, skin-friendly ingredients like rice bran, coconut, chamomile, and Dead Sea clay.
This article is published through a partnership with New York magazine’s the Strategist and Select All. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York magazine. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York magazine may earn an affiliate commission.