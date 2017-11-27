 The best gadget gifts for less than $250 this holiday season.

The 19 Best Gadget Gifts for Less Than $250

Nov. 27 2017 10:26 AM

The best gizmos to give to someone special in your life.

Photo illustration by New York

This article originally appeared on the Strategist.

Looking for a high-quality tech gift for someone special in your life? We’re here to help. From iPhones to cameras, here’s our curated list of the best gadgets and gizmos you can get for less than $250:

(Looking for a difference price range? We’ve got gifts for less than $25, $50, and $100, too.)

Samsung Gear VR With Controller

171123_PICKS_1-gadget-VR

An easy entryway into VR, this headset and controller will transport your giftee to new worlds. Simple to set up and compatible with any recent Samsung phone.

Samsung Gear VR With Controller
$109, Amazon

Google Wi-Fi

171123_PICKS_2-gadget-googlewifi

Perfect for anyone struggling with Wi-Fi dead zones or just trying to make sure every bit of their house gets good, fast internet service, Google Wi-Fi is still the best combination of performance and price on the market. A single station works well for a smaller apartment, and two should cover up to 3,000 square feet.

Google Wi-Fi
$99, Walmart

Skullcandy Hesh 3 Wireless Headphones

171123_PICKS_3-gadget-headphones

With a whopping 22 hours of battery life and a super portable design, these sleek headphones are the perfect gift for that friend who’s always listening to something.

Skullcandy Hesh 3 Wireless Headphones
$80, Amazon

Snapchat Spectacles

171123_PICKS_4-gadget-snapchat
A great gift for Snapchat addicts, these sunglasses capture snaps from a first-person perspective.

Snapchat Spectacles
$130, Amazon

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones

171123_PICKS_5-gadget-powerbeats

They’re wireless, super sweat resistant, and last for 12 hours on only one charge. Great for a tech-y friend who’s always in the gym.

Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones
$120, Amazon

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

171123_PICKS_6-gadget-wirelessheadphones

For anyone who spends a lot of time on planes or the subway, these Sennheiser wireless headphones offer good-to-great sound and fantastic noise cancellation, combined with fit and finish details that keep them comfortable for long listening sessions.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
$150, Amazon

Prynt Pocket Instant Photo Printer for iPhone

171123_PICKS_7-gadget-printer

This add-on will turn their iPhone into an instant-print camera. Perfect for anyone who loves photography or making memories.

Prynt Pocket Instant Photo Printer for iPhone
$150, Amazon

Nintendo 2DS XL

171123_PICKS_8-2dsXL

Take Nintendo’s mobile 3DS and lose the headache-inducing 3D mode, and you get Nintendo 2D XL. It may not be the Switch, but it’s easy to find and has a huge library of great games (and can still fit in your back pocket).

Nintendo 2DS XL
$150, Amazon

Apple Airpods

171123_PICKS_9-appleairpods

They’re like regular Bluetooth headphones, only way better. Pairing is as easy as simply putting them in your ears, no button-mashing or frustration required. A must-have for any Apple user.

Apple Airpods
$170, Amazon

Polaroid Snap Touch Instant-Print Digital Camera

171123_PICKS_10-gadget-polaroid

This modern-day polaroid camera may be digital, but the photos it prints (which don’t require ink or shaking) still have that great nostalgic feel.

Polaroid Snap Touch Instant-Print Digital Camera
$180, Amazon

C by GE Sol

171123_PICKS_11-gadget-GE-C

Basically a ring of light with Alexa inside it, the Sol makes for a wacky and surprisingly fun lamp, and has some neat-o features like a visual timer indicator or switching up the color temperature of the lamp by time of day.

C by GE Sol
$100, Amazon

Sonos One Smart Speaker

171123_PICKS_12-gadget-speakers

A smart speaker that actually sounds good, the Sonos One currently supports Alexa and will soon support Google Home. Has deep, rich bass, and plays nice with the rest of Sonos’ home sound system.

Sonos One Smart Speaker
$174, Amazon

iPhone 6

171123_PICKS_13-gadget-iPhone6

While you may not be able to unlock it with your face, the iPhone 6 is still a fantastic smartphone. It’s fast, relatively new, and—best of all—less than 200 bucks.

iPhone 6 32GB
$129, Walmart

Eufy Robovac 11

171123_PICKS_14-gadget-Robovac

The Eufy Robovac is basically a Roomba without a lot of the bells and whistles, but it still does what you want a robot vacuum to do: roam around your place, sucking up stuff. Perfect for anyone with pets.

Eufy Robovac 11
$240, Amazon

Away Carry-On

171123_PICKS_15-gadget-luggage

With a built-in battery and USB ports you can charge your devices from, this smart carry-on bag is a sleek and smart gift for the frequent flyer.

The Carry-On
$225, Away

Eero Home Wi-Fi System

171123_PICKS_16-gadget-eero

Another mesh-network option, this has a slightly more upscale look than Google Wi-Fi and its extenders plug right into the power sockets in the walls. A bonus for parents: the ability to filter content and turn off internet access to certain devices at certain times.

Eero Home Wi-Fi System
$212, Amazon

RIF6 Cube Pico Video Projector

171123_PICKS_17-gadget-projector

This pocket-size projector will put your phone screen on the big screen. Perfect for outdoor movies or events.

RIF6 Cube Pico Video Projector
$230, Amazon

Apple Watch

171123_PICKS_18-gadget-applewatch

With countless fitness benefits, Handoff abilities, and remote-control uses, the Apple Watch is the world’s best fitness tracker that also happens to let you check your email.

Apple Watch Series 1
$199, Best Buy

Kindle Oasis

171123_PICKS_19-kindle

For the bookworm in your life, the Kindle Oasis has a screen so sharp it’s indistinguishable from the printed page. But the best part is it’s now waterproof. Perfect for the pool, beach, or bath.

Kindle Oasis
$250, Amazon

This article is published through a partnership with New York magazine’s the Strategist and Select All. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York magazine. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York magazine may earn an affiliate commission.