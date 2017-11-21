 The best deals from Amazon Fashion’s Black Friday sale.

34 Things From Amazon Fashion’s Black Friday Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy

34 Things From Amazon Fashion’s Black Friday Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy

Nov. 21 2017 2:26 PM

What to Buy From Amazon Fashion’s Black Friday Sale

34 of the best deals from the women’s line.

Photo illustration by Slate

This article originally appeared on the Strategist.

Leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Amazon fashion department is jumping the gun and having a big sale, with pages and pages of products that are mostly 30 (sometimes as much as 65) percent off. We spent Sunday half-watching the final season of Catastrophe and scrolling through the wares with a fine-tooth comb to find the actually good things (there were a lot of not-good-things) on sale, including Adidas Stan Smiths, some Eberjey PJs, classic Uggs, and a sleek pair of Frye boots.

Photo illustration by Slate
Original Price: $53

Adidas Women’s Stan Smith Originals Casual Shoe
$37 (30 percent off), Amazon

271121_PICKS_2-eberjay-pjs

Original Price: $120

Eberjey Women’s Gisele Two-Piece Pajama Set
$83 (31 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_3-champion-sweats
Original Price: $30

Champion Women’s French Terry Jogger
$14 (52 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_4-aldo-gold-oxfords

Original Price: $50

Aldo Women’s Leganiel Oxford
$35 (30 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_5-pendleton-scarf
Original Price: $70

Pendleton Women’s Wool Jacquard Muffler
$49 (30 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_6-pendleton-bag

Original Price: $100

Pendleton Women’s Large Zip Tote
$69 (30 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_7-leopard-coat
Original Price: $228

T Tahari Women’s Leopard Print Jenna Coat
$160 (30 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_8-bb-dakota-dress

Original Price: $115

BB Dakota Women’s Alayna Burnout Velvet Belted Midi Dress
$81 (30 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_9-uggs
Original Price: $150

UGG Women’s Cory Winter Boot
$105 (30 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_10-bra

Original Price: $38

Warner’s Women’s Elements of Bliss Wire-Free Lift Bra
$13 (65 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_11-dickies-overalls.w540.h356.2x
Original Price: $70

Dickies Women’s Denim Bib Overall
$30 (57 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_12-trina-turk-dress.w540.h356.2x

Original Price: $178

Trina Trina Turk Women’s Morrison Dress
$125 (30 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_13-cosabella-bra

Original Price: $52

Cosabella Women’s Sonia Int Bralet
$36 (30 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_14-eddie-borgo-necklace

Original Price: $250

Eddie Borgo Peaked Collar Necklace
$155 (38 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_15-crocs-rain-boot

Original Price: $50

Crocs Women’s Freesail Chelsea W Rain Boot
$31 (37 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_16-calvin-klein-bra-under

Original Price: $39

Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette and Bikini Set
$27 (31 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_17-cashmere

We wrote about this recently when it was a measly 30 percent off.

Original Price: $115

Lark & Ro Women’s 100 Percent Cashmere 12-Gauge V-Neck Pullover Sweater
$69 (40 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_18-woolrich-coat

Original Price: $125

Woolrich Women’s Dorrington Barn Jacket
$88 (30 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_19-doc-marten-boots

Original Price: $140

Dr. Martens Pascal 8 Eye Combat Boot
$75 (46 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_20-watch

Original Price: $75

Adidas Performance Casual Watch
$47 (38 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_21-miniskirt

Original Price: $55

Jack by BB Dakota Women’s Jenina Faux Suede Zip-Front Skirt
$39 (30 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_22-frye-boot

Original Price: $201

Frye Women’s Dara Chelsea Boot
$140 (30 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_23-soia-yko-jacket

Original Price: $450

Soia & Kyo Women’s Brittany Down Bomber Jacket
$315 (30 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_24-drew-top

Original Price: $68

Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore Women’s Madison Ave Short-Sleeve Blouse
$48 (30 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_dear-drew-earrings-

Original Price: $58

Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore Chelsea Drop Earrings
$41 (30 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_25-dear-drew-earings

Original Price: $48

Dear Drew by Drew Barrymore Soho Fan Drop Earrings
$34 (30 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_26-natori-robe

Original Price: $98

Natori Women’s Shangri-La Robe
$69 (30 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_27-natori-robe

Original Price: $110

Natori Women’s Plus-Size Shangri-La Bathrobe
$77 (30 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_28-tommy-hilfiger-hat

Original Price: $42

Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Rib Cuff Hat With Faux Fur
$29 (30 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_29-free-city-sweatpants

Original Price: $125

Free City Women’s Sweatpants
$88 (30 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_30-mock-neck

Original Price: $72

Moon River Women’s Mock Neck Boxy Boyfriend Sweater
$50 (30 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_31-kensie-dress

Original Price: $79

Kensie Women’s Crushed Velvet Slip Maxi Dress
$55 (30 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_32-nine-west-flat

Original Price: $69

Nine West Women’s Batoka Suede Ballet Flat
$38 (45 percent off), Amazon

171121_PICKS_33-sam-edelman-heels

Original Price: $120

Sam Edelman Women’s Stillson Pump
$84 (45 percent off), Amazon

