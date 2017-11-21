34 Things From Amazon Fashion’s Black Friday Sale You’ll Actually Want to Buy

What to Buy From Amazon Fashion’s Black Friday Sale
34 of the best deals from the women’s line.
This article originally appeared on the Strategist.
Leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Amazon fashion department is jumping the gun and having a big sale, with pages and pages of products that are mostly 30 (sometimes as much as 65) percent off. We spent Sunday half-watching the final season of Catastrophe and scrolling through the wares with a fine-tooth comb to find the actually good things (there were a lot of not-good-things) on sale, including Adidas Stan Smiths, some Eberjey PJs, classic Uggs, and a sleek pair of Frye boots.
We wrote about this recently when it was a measly 30 percent off.
Lark & Ro Women’s 100 Percent Cashmere 12-Gauge V-Neck Pullover Sweater
$69 (40 percent off), Amazon
