Charlie Kammerer Named Chief Revenue Officer of Slate

NEW YORK (April 4, 2017) – Charlie Kammerer, a seasoned sales executive formerly of Time, Inc., has been named Chief Revenue Officer of Slate. Jacob Weisberg, Chairman of The Slate Group, and Dan Check, Vice Chairman, announced the appointment yesterday morning.

As Slate’s CRO, Kammerer will be overseeing revenue strategy with a focus on leveraging the capabilities and talent at Slate Group Studios. In addition to managing current client relationships, he will be developing multiplatform solutions for new brands to tap into Slate’s devoted and engaged audience whether through editorial content, podcasting, video or custom programs.

During his twenty years at Time, Inc., most recently as President of Sales for Sports, News, Finance and Lifestyle, Kammerer was a proven operator, brand builder, and revenue generator across a diverse portfolio of brands including Real Simple, Fortune, Food and Wine, Cooking Light, Golf, and many others. Part of his tenure included the role of Group Publisher for Real Simple and This Old House, and Publisher at This Old House. Prior to serving as Publisher of This Old House, Kammerer was Publisher of Golf Magazine and Golf.com.

“We are delighted to have Charlie join the Slate team,” said Weisberg. “He is a proven leader, having run very successful teams across several of the industry's most influential brands, and has deep relationships in the marketplace.”