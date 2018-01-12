Slate’s mistakes for the week of Jan. 8.

Corrections
Slate’s mistakes.
In a Jan. 11 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misidentified Joe Arpaio as a former mayor. He is a former sheriff.
Due to an editing error, a Jan. 9 Better Life Lab misstated that the Netherlands is in Scandinavia.
In a Jan. 9 Future Tense, April Glaser misspelled Intel CEO Brian Krzanich’s last name.
In a Jan. 9 Moneybox, Jordan Weissmann misstated the estimated cost of reauthorizing the Children's Health Insurance Program. It would cost $800 million to extend it for five years, not 10.
In a Jan. 5 Science, Christine Manganaro misstated that Doug Evans is CEO of Live Water. He is just a customer.
In a Nov. 30 Education, Francesca Berardi misstated that Bank Street’s program is for children through age 3. It is for children through age 5.
Slate strives to correct all errors of fact. If you’ve seen an error in our pages, let us know at corrections@slate.com. General comments should be posted in our Comments sections at the bottom of each article.