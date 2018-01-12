Slate’s mistakes for the week of Jan. 8.

In a Jan. 11 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misidentified Joe Arpaio as a former mayor. He is a former sheriff.

Due to an editing error, a Jan. 9 Better Life Lab misstated that the Netherlands is in Scandinavia.

In a Jan. 9 Future Tense, April Glaser misspelled Intel CEO Brian Krzanich’s last name.

In a Jan. 9 Moneybox, Jordan Weissmann misstated the estimated cost of reauthorizing the Children's Health Insurance Program. It would cost $800 million to extend it for five years, not 10.

In a Jan. 5 Science, Christine Manganaro misstated that Doug Evans is CEO of Live Water. He is just a customer.

In a Nov. 30 Education, Francesca Berardi misstated that Bank Street’s program is for children through age 3. It is for children through age 5.