Slate’s mistakes for the week of Jan. 1.

In a Jan. 4 Brow Beat, Aisha Harris misspelled actress Laurie Metcalf’s last name.

In a Jan. 3 Brow Beat, Sarah Weinman misstated that the Sue Grafton character Henry lived in a converted garage. It was Kinsey Millhone who lived in the converted garage; Henry, her landlord, lived in the house.

In a Jan. 3 Movies, Andrew Kahn misidentified the rank of Star Wars character Holdo. She's a vice admiral, not a general.

In a Jan. 1 Better Life Lab, Jessica Mason misstated that New Yorkers would pay a share of their paycheck into a state trust fund that would cover their future paid leave. The share of their paycheck pays for the insurance premium on policies that cover their future paid leave.