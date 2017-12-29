Slate’s mistakes for the week of Dec. 25.

In a Dec. 28 Music Club , Ann Powers misstated the date of Jessi Zazu’s death. It was in September, not June.

In a Dec. 27 Future Tense blog post, Christina Bonnington misstated that the artificial intelligence program AlphaGo Zero had beaten the original AlphaGo program 100 to 1. It had beaten it 100 to 0.

