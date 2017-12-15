Slate’s mistakes for the week of Dec. 11.

In a Dec. 12 Brow Beat, Aisha Harris misspelled Jordan Peele's last name.

In a Dec. 12 Movies, Sam Adams misattributed a quote from The Last Jedi to Luke Skywalker. It is spoken by another character.

Advertisement



In a Dec. 12 Outward, Ben Miller misstated Miss J's gender identity.

In a Dec. 12 Science, Eleanor Cummins misidentified the author of a Slate article on autoimmune disorders. It was Jeremy Singer-Vine, not Jeremy Samuel Faust.

In a Dec. 11 Brow Beat, Laura Miller misspelled New Yorker fiction editor Deborah Treisman’s last name.

Due to a production error, the photo caption in a Dec. 11 Interrogation misidentified Al Franken as a former Minnesota senator. Franken announced his intent to resign from Congress on Dec. 7 but was still a sitting senator at publication.

Advertisement



In a Dec. 11 Moneybox, Jordan Weissmann misspelled antitrust advocate Phillip Longman’s first name.

In a Dec. 11 Politics, Molly Olmstead misquoted Christian Smith, the president of the Bay Area Young Democrats, as saying the Alabama election was not “a referral on Trump.” She said, “This is not a referendum on Trump.”

In a Dec. 10 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misidentified the film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as Spider-Man: Enter the Spider-Verse.

In a Dec. 8 Metropolis, Henry Grabar misstated that the Los Angeles homelessness survey does not account for people living in cars. It does.

In a Dec. 4 Moneybox, Jordan Weissmann understated the financial windfall America’s richest households would enjoy if the estate tax were repealed, as under the House Republican tax plan. The story originally claimed that families would be able to pass their wealth from one generation to the next tax free, so long as they never actually sold their assets. The House GOP bill would actually allow heirs to sell their inherited assets tax free.