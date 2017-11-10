Slate’s mistakes for the week of Nov. 6.

Corrections
Slate’s mistakes.
In a Nov. 8 Future Tense blog post, Jacob Brogan misspelled Barack Obama’s first name.
In a Nov. 8 Politics, William Saletan mischaracterized the 2009–2017 increase in votes for the Democratic gubernatorial nominee in Virginia as 700 percent. It was 70 percent.
In a Nov. 7 Future Tense blog post, Jaime Green misidentified when the friend of a Facebook user discussed in the piece died. It was a year after graduation, not before graduation.
In a Nov. 7 Brow Beat, Rachel Withers misspelled Slate’s Andrew Kahn’s last name.
In a Nov. 6 Better Life Lab, Alieza Durana misstated that Peiyin Hung’s study on access to obstetric services covered results found between 2000 and 2014. It was from between 2004 and 2014.
In a Nov. 2 Technology article, Christina Bonnington misidentified Slice Intelligence as Slice Analytics.
In a Nov. 2 Future Tense blog post, Jacob Brogan misidentified the Verge as the source of a news article about crows. The article appeared in the Next Web.
Slate strives to correct all errors of fact. If you’ve seen an error in our pages, let us know at corrections@slate.com. General comments should be posted in our Comments sections at the bottom of each article.