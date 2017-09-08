Slate’s mistakes for the week of Sept. 4.

In a Sept. 7 Slatest, Joshua Keating misspelled former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott’s last name.

In a Sept. 6 Future Tense blog post, Jacob Brogan misidentified the origin of the name of the IBM supercomputer Watson. It’s named for former IBM chairman Thomas J. Watson, not the Sir Arthur Conan Doyle character.

In a Sept. 6 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that Mother Jones broke a story about White House lawyer Ty Cobb. The story was broken by Business Insider.

A Sept. 5 Interrogation misidentified NYU professor Jessie Ford as male.

In a Sept. 5 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misspelled Sen. Lindsey Graham’s first name.

In a Sept. 5 Television, Laura Miller misidentified which Twin Peaks episode the shot of Agent Cooper’s superimposed face was from. It was “Part 17,” not “Part 16.”