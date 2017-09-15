Slate’s mistakes for the week of Sept. 11.

In a Sept. 12 War Stories, Fred Kaplan misstated the date that the South Korean government announced the creation of the “decapitation unit.” It was on Sept. 4, not Sept. 12.

In a Sept. 11 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated that Michigan Rep. Dave Trott announced that he would not run for re-election in 2020. Trott said he will not run in 2018.

Advertisement



In a Sept. 10 Slatest, Henry Grabar misstated that a car accident in the Florida Keys was the first U.S. fatality related to Hurricane Irma. The storm had already killed at least three people in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He also misstated where FEMA chief Brock Long said Irma was the “worst-case scenario.” It was on Fox News Sunday, not Fox News.

In a Sept. 9 Slatest, Osita Nwanevu misstated that Florida evacuees from Hurricane Irma had been told to leave the state.

A Sept. 8 Future Tense blog post misspelled professor Munmun de Choudhury's last name.