Slate’s mistakes for the week of July 31.

Corrections
Slate’s mistakes.
In an Aug. 2 Jurisprudence, Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern misstated that during his Supreme Court tenure, Clarence Thomas had never hired a clerk who’d served under a judge appointed by a president from the opposite party. Before 2013, Thomas had not brought on a clerk who’d worked under an appellate-level judge appointed by a Democrat.
In an Aug. 2 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misspelled Trump administration official Lynne Patton’s first name.
In an Aug. 2 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misidentified a photo of former Homeland Security Secretary Janet Napolitano as containing former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff. The photo has been replaced.
Due to an editing error, an Aug. 1 Future Tense misstated the state Rep. Keith Ellison represents. He is from Minnesota, not Michigan.
In an Aug.1 Slatest, Joshua Keating misidentified Jason Greenblatt as Jonathan Greenblatt.
In an Aug. 1 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misidentified a graph comparing GDP growth to household income as comparing corporate profits to real income. The graph has been replaced.
In a July 31 Brow Beat, Isaac Butler misstated that Sam Shepard died on Monday. His death was announced on Monday, but he died on July 27.
In a July 31 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misidentified John Kelly in a photo caption.
In a July 31 Technology, April Glaser misstated that Lyft has not released a diversity report. It released its first diversity report in June.
