Slate’s mistakes for the week of Aug. 7.

In an Aug. 10 Future Tense, April Glaser misspelled Peter Ney’s last name.

In an Aug. 9 Moneybox blog post, Henry Grabar misspelled Enrique Peña-Nieto’s last name.

In an Aug. 8 Brow Beat, Sam Adams misstated that “Gentle on My Mind” was written by Jimmy Webb. It was written by John Hartford.

In an Aug. 8 Slatest, Osita Nwanevu misidentified former Lt Col. Ralph Peters as a former lieutenant general.

In a Aug. 7 Brow Beat, Aisha Harris misidentified the instrument played by the twerking BBQ attendee on Insecure as a clarinet. It was a flute.

In an Aug. 7 Moneybox blog post, Jordan Weissmann misspelled economist Stefanie Stantcheva’s first name.

In an Aug. 7 Science, Chau Tu misstated when the next eclipse will be (2024, not 2028) and how long people in airplanes will be able to see the eclipse (7–7.5 minutes, not 4.5 minutes).

In an Aug. 6 Brow Beat, Jacob Brogan and Seth Maxon misspelled the Game of Thrones character Bronn’s name.