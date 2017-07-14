Slate’s mistakes for the week of July 10.

Due to an editing error, the headlines for a July 13 Jurisprudence misstated that three Democrats are suing the Trump campaign. Two DNC donors and a staffer are suing.

Due to a copy-editing error, a July 12 Future Tense originally misidentified the date when the Election Integrity Commission stopped data collection and deleted information received so far. That happened Monday, July 10, not Tuesday, July 11.

Advertisement



In a July 12 Politics, William Saletan misstated when the Donald Trump Jr. emails about getting information on Hillary Clinton from a Russian source were from. They were sent in June 2016, not July 2016.

In a July 11 Science, Nick Thieme misstated that Hampton Creek is the only company attempting to make meat without fetal bovine serum. Other companies are also attempting this.

In a July 11 Slate Fare, Gabriel Roth misspelled Malcolm Gladwell’s first name.

In a July 11 Trials and Error, Brandon L. Garrett misstated that Wake County prosecutor Lorrin Freeman has sought the death penalty in eight cases over the past decade. That is the total number of times all prosecutors in the county have pursued the death penalty in the last decade.

In a July 10 XX Factor, Christina Cauterucci misstated that Proud Boys must reject immigration to the West and “racial guilt.” Founder Gavin McInnes has since clarified that while the organization’s values “center on” those tenets, men do not have to agree with them to gain entry to the group.

In a June 27 Interrogation, Isaac Chotiner misspelled Jessica Zeigler’s last name.