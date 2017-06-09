Slate’s mistakes for the week of June 5.

In a June 8 Slatest, Osita Nwanevu misstated that Sen. Tom Cotton represents Alaska. Cotton represents Arkansas.

Due to a production error, in a June 7 Jurisprudence, a photo caption misstated that New Hampshire’s governor was pictured on the left. Gov. Chris Sununu is on the right.

Advertisement



In a June 7 Slatest, Leon Neyfakh misspelled the name of Christopher Wray’s law firm, King & Spalding.

In a June 7 XX Factor, Nora Caplan-Bricker misstated that there are no black women in the U.S. Senate. There is one black female senator, Kamala Harris.

In a June 6 Future Tense blog post, Angelica Cabral misstated the number of surveillance cameras in the United Kingdom relative to the population. There is one camera for every 11 people, not 11 cameras for every person.

In a June 6 XX Factor, Heather Schwedel misstated that Beyoncé once performed in front of a "Feminism” sign. It said “Feminist.”

In a June 5 Future Tense blog post, Will Oremus mischaracterized how Amazon’s Echo and Google’s Home smart speakers handle your data. Like Apple’s HomePod, both devices beam your queries to remote servers only after they hear the “wake word.”

In a June 5 War Stories, Fred Kaplan misspelled Atlantic Council analyst Faysal Itani’s last name.

In a June 1 Future Tense blog post, Will Oremus misstated that the Pine Barrens are in New England wilderness. They’re in New Jersey.