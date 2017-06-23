Slate’s mistakes for the week of June 19.

In a June 22 Moneybox blog post, Jordan Weissmann misstated that the Medicaid penalty for states would be based on whether the federal contribution was 25 percent above average. It is based on combined state and federal Medicaid spending.

In a June 22 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misstated when a no-video, “not reportable” White House press briefing would occur. It was Thursday, not Tuesday.

In a June 21 Brow Beat, Sam Adams misspelled Game of Thrones character Daenerys Targaryen’s first and last names.

Due to an editing error, a June 21 Medical Examiner omitted Chris Howe as one of the authors.

In a June 20 Brow Beat, Austin Elias-de Jesus misstated that Colin Trevorrow is directing Star Wars: Episode XI. He is directing Star Wars: Episode IX.

In a June 20 Politics, Jamelle Bouie misstated that a plurality of voters gave Donald Trump the presidency. It was less than a plurality. Bouie also misstated the authorship of a study fo 2008 voters. It was conducted by political scientists Sam Popkin and Doug Rivers, not Michael Tesler. He also misstated that “20 to 25 percent of white Obama voters opposed interracial dating.” It was that 20 to 25 percent of white voters who opposed interracial dating then voted for Obama.

In a June 19 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misspelled British Prime Minister Theresa May’s first name.

In a June 15 Brow Beat, Sam Adams published a quote from The Carmichael Show in incomplete form.

In an April 10 Moneybox blog post, Jordan Weissmann misstated that SUNY-Binghamton was New York’s flagship state university.