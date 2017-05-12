Slate’s mistakes for the week of May 8.

In a May 10 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misspelled NBC reporter Frank Thorp’s last name. Hannon also misstated that Thorp works for CBS.

In a May 10 Slatest, Osita Nwanevu misstated that Steve Cohen is a senator. He is a congressman.

In a May 9 Metropolis, Henry Grabar misspelled Marlon Kimpson’s last name. And due to an editing error, the article also misidentified Winslow Hastie as William Hastie.

In a May 9 Moneybox blog post, Ian Prasad Philbrick misstated that Spirit pilots participated in a strike in 2016 in Fort Lauderdale. They picketed but did not strike.

In a May 9 Slatest, Joshua Keating misstated that South Korea’s recent election had replaced a liberal government with a conservative one. It was the opposite.

Due to an editing error, a May 8 Interrogation misstated the nature of Zeynep Tufekci’s work. She is a social scientist at the University of North Carolina, not a computer scientist.

In a May 8 Politics, William Saletan misidentified the House GOP’s proposed 25 percent budget cut as one affecting Medicare. The proposed cut is in the Medicaid budget.

In a May 8 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misidentified Nicole Meyer as Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law. She is his sister.

In a May 7 Jurisprudence, Leon Neyfakh misstated that Captain Sully landed a plane on the East River. He landed it on the Hudson River.

In a May 7 Slatest, Daniel Politi misstated that $880 million would be cut from Medicaid. The amount is $880 billion.

In a May 3 Cover Story, Willa Paskin misidentified actor Ray Wise as Ray Price.

In a Dec. 14 Metropolis, Henry Grabar misstated that a discounted ride collaboration between Uber and SEPTA, the Philadelphia-area transit agency, was a public subsidy. Rides to selected suburban rail stations were offered at a discount by Uber; SEPTA promoted the ride-hail company through advertising.