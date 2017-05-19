Slate’s mistakes for the week of May 15.

Due to an editing error, a May 18 Brow Beat misspelled NeNe Leakes’ last name.

In a May 17 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misspelled Damon Lindelof’s last name.

In a May 17 Slatest, Joshua Keating misspelled Marine Le Pen’s first name.

In a May 16 Music, Carl Wilson misidentified the title of the song “Stuck in the Middle With You” as “Stuck in the Middle of You.”

In a May 16 Politics, Reihan Salam misstated that the George W. Bush administration made use of a provision in China’s World Trade Organization accession agreement to protect domestic steel producers.

In a May 16 Slatest, Osita Nwanevu misstated that President Trump instructed then–FBI Director James Comey to end the investigation of Michael Flynn. President Trump asked Comey to.

In an May 15 Brow Beat, Elisabeth Vincentelli misstated the day of the Eurovision Song Contest 2017. It took place on Saturday, not Sunday.

In a May 15 Slatest, Ben Mathis-Lilley misspelled Vladimir Lenin’s first name.

In a May 13 Slatest, Daniel Politi misidentified Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe as James McCabe.