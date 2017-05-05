Slate’s mistakes for the week of May 1.

In a May 4 Slatest, Dahlia Lithwick misstated that Trump administration’s executive order on religious liberty directed the IRS to “exercise maximum enforcement discretion” in enforcing the Johnson amendment. That language was in a draft of the order but not in the final version.

In a May 3 Slatest, Elliot Hannon misattributed a portion of quote from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to the head of Human Rights Campaign of Alabama, Eva Kendrick.

In a May 2 Brow Beat, Matthew Dessem misidentified the Affordable Care Act.

In a May 2 DoubleX, Michelle Goldberg misspelled Game of Thrones character Cersei Lannister’s first name.

In a May 2 Sports Nut, Adam Willis misstated that Katerina Bezrukova is a psychology professor at the University of Buffalo. She is a professor at the University at Buffalo School of Management.

In a May 1 Moneybox blog post, Daniel Gross incorrectly described American embassies as “literally operating on American soil.” While embassies have full control over the land on which they sit, the sites are not sovereign territory.

In an April 13 Cover Story, Nate Jones and J. Peter Scoblic misstated that the review of the Able Archer exercise by the President’s Foreign Intelligence Advisory Board was released in 1991. It was 1990.