Slate’s mistakes for the week of April 3.

In an April 6 Brow Beat, Sam Adams misspelled West Wing president Jed Bartlet’s last name.

In an April 6 Science, Alan Levinovitz misstated the motto of Newstarget.

In an April 5 Moneybox blog post, Jordan Weissmann misstated the nature of Rahm Emanuel’s new post-graduation policy for Chicago high school students. A current job offer or acceptance into a gap-year program would also count toward the graduation requirement.

In an April 2 Brow Beat, Willa Paskin misspelled Tracey Ullman’s first name.

In an April 2 Cover Story, Dan Canon misstated that entering the United States without proper documentation is not a criminal offense. It is a federal misdemeanor. The piece also misstated that a person who’s granted a “reasonable fear” interview may be eligible for asylum. Passing such an interview would typically allow someone to apply for “withholding of removal” from the United States. In addition, due to a production error, the story misstated that 1 out of nearly 300,000 immigration cases involved detainees with legal representation. Fourteen percent of cases do.

In an April 1 Slatest, Dahlia Lithwick misspelled lawyer Sheri Dillon’s first name.

Due to a production error, a March 31 Outward misstated where the original White Party began. It was Palm Springs, California, not Palm Springs, Florida.