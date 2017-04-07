Slate’s mistakes for the week of April 3.

Corrections
Slate’s mistakes.
In an April 6 Brow Beat, Sam Adams misspelled West Wing president Jed Bartlet’s last name.
In an April 6 Science, Alan Levinovitz misstated the motto of Newstarget.
In an April 5 Moneybox blog post, Jordan Weissmann misstated the nature of Rahm Emanuel’s new post-graduation policy for Chicago high school students. A current job offer or acceptance into a gap-year program would also count toward the graduation requirement.
In an April 2 Brow Beat, Willa Paskin misspelled Tracey Ullman’s first name.
In an April 2 Cover Story, Dan Canon misstated that entering the United States without proper documentation is not a criminal offense. It is a federal misdemeanor. The piece also misstated that a person who’s granted a “reasonable fear” interview may be eligible for asylum. Passing such an interview would typically allow someone to apply for “withholding of removal” from the United States. In addition, due to a production error, the story misstated that 1 out of nearly 300,000 immigration cases involved detainees with legal representation. Fourteen percent of cases do.
In an April 1 Slatest, Dahlia Lithwick misspelled lawyer Sheri Dillon’s first name.
Due to a production error, a March 31 Outward misstated where the original White Party began. It was Palm Springs, California, not Palm Springs, Florida.
Slate strives to correct all errors of fact. If you’ve seen an error in our pages, let us know at corrections@slate.com. General comments should be posted in our Comments sections at the bottom of each article.