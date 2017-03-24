Slate’s mistakes for the week of March 20.

Corrections
Slate’s mistakes.
In a March 23 Slatest, Joshua Keating misidentified former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych as Vladimir Yanukovych.
Due to an editing error, a March 23 Trials and Error misidentified Seth Williams as the former Philadelphia district attorney. He is still the Philadelphia DA.
In a March 22 Slatest, Josh Voorhees misstated that a Forbes article by Dan Alexander appeared in Fortune.
In a March 20 Brow Beat, Willa Paskin misspelled Michael Zegen’s last name and Michel Faber’s first name.
In a March 15 XX Factor, Christina Cauterucci misstated that the Marines in Teresa Fazio’s Rolling Stone story were trained by officers. That training would have been done by enlisted instructors.
