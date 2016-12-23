Slate’s mistakes for the week of Dec. 19.

In a Dec. 22 Slatest, Mark Joseph Stern cited a Lancaster Online article that misstated a family’s response to false media reports about them. The article stated that the family had fled the county out of fear. The family has now told the ADL that it left the county on vacation and did not flee.

In a Dec. 21 Outward, Christina Cauterucci misspelled Lisa Kron’s last name.

In a Dec. 21 Outward, Marybec Griffin-Tomas misstated the year in which an NYU research project was launched. It launched in 2016, not 2009.

In a Dec. 20 Future Tense blog post, Jacob Brogan misspelled Orson Krennic’s last name.

In a Dec. 20 Slatest, Osita Nwanevu misstated that President Obama had granted clemency to more people than any other president. He has not.

In a Dec. 19 Brow Beat, Aisha Harris misstated the name of Will Smith’s character in Collateral Beauty as Ben. His name is Howard.

In a Dec. 19 Brow Beat, Aisha Harris suggested that films that did not meet the diversity requirements would be ineligible for all BAFTA Awards. The requirements only apply to the Outstanding British Film or Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer awards.

In a Dec. 19 Open Source Holiday, Rachael Larimore misstated the directions for a recipe for ice-box pudding.

In a Dec. 19 Politics, Jim Newell misidentified the volunteer administrator of the online group that inspired the “Indivisible” guide to resisting Donald Trump. It was Sara Clough, not Leah Greenberg.

In a Dec. 18 Wonder Week, Chris Molanphy misidentified the MTV award show on which Will Smith’s “Wild Wild West” was performed with Stevie Wonder. It was the 1999 MTV Movie Awards, not that year’s Video Music Awards.

In a Dec. 16 Brow Beat, Sam Adams misidentified Paradise as Norway’s submission for the foreign-language Oscar. The film is the Russian submission for the award.

In a Dec. 16 Medical Examiner, Zachary Siegel mischaracterized the correlation between lower economic status and Trump support. The correlation was between Trump support and sluggish economic recovery in rural, mostly white areas, not just lower economic status in general.