Right-wing trolls harass Asian-American journalists for video of totally different woman.

“There’s a joke among Asian Americans that people think we all look the same,” Washington Post homepage editor Doris Truong wrote on Thursday afternoon. “That joke became my own personal Pizzagate late Wednesday.”

Christina Cauterucci Christina Cauterucci is a Slate staff writer.



Truong was referring to a rash of harassment she’d received after some people saw what appeared to be a woman of Asian descent taking photos of secretary of state nominee Rex Tillerson’s notes after his Senate confirmation hearing. Truong was not at the hearing—as a homepage editor, she’s not in the habit of reporting from the Capitol Building—but some self-appointed investigators must have combed lists of U.S. journalists for Asian women and decided to name Truong responsible.

Who is this woman and why is she secretly snapping photos of Rex Tillerson's notes? pic.twitter.com/u3WXM3XHCA — America First! (@America_1st_) January 12, 2017

Advertisement



Right-wing blog Gateway Pundit, among others, erroneously reported that a “sick WaPo reporter” was “caught sneaking photos” at the former ExxonMobil CEO’s hearing. Sarah Palin tweeted out the false information, too.

Busted.



Strikes me as creepy - reporter snooping & sneaking pics of Trump Cabinet nominee's notes today during... https://t.co/3h5uZFie6h — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) January 12, 2017

There was not a single piece of evidence linking Truong to the video of the woman or the hearing itself. The only way bloggers or pundits could have connected the two is this: They looked for the first or most prominent female journalist of Asian descent they could find, and they pretended, without making any effort to find the truth, that she was guilty of wrongdoing. That’s pretty close to the definition of libel, an offense the president-elect has said he wants to make easier to prosecute.

The building wave of baseless accusation resulted in sustained harassment against Truong, including racial slurs on Twitter. (It cannot be said enough: Twitter is the world’s best medium for viral harassment and the lifeblood of targeted campaigns against innocent individuals.) Truong wrote that trolls have contacted her on every available channel and called her a Chinese spy in the two days since someone tweeted that clip from the hearing:

By the time I woke up, trolls had commented on social media channels besides Twitter. My Facebook feed had dozens of angry messages from people I didn’t know, as did comments on my Instagram account. Even my rarely used YouTube channel attracted attention. My emails and my voicemail included messages calling me “pathetic” and a “sneaky thief.” A lot of the comments also focused on my Chinese heritage, implying—or outright stating—that I must be spying for China. Some called for an FBI investigation of what they deemed illegal behavior.

Other Asian-American journalists, including InsideClimate’s Lisa Song and writer-photographer Leslie Hsu Oh, have also been targeted by right-wing trolls making believe that they are the woman in the video clip.

Hey twitter trolls, not all Asians look alike. I was nowhere near DC yesterday. Was in Boston/Cambridge, not even covering Tillerson. https://t.co/IG3lWkReut — Lisa Song (@lisalsong) January 12, 2017

Holy shit. Now they're convinced it's Leslie Hsu Oh. It's clearly not her either. How low can this go? #NotAllTheSame — Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) January 12, 2017