With Rex Tillerson in Leadership, Exxon Skirted U.S. Terrorism Sanctions, Did Business With Iran Anyway

While now-CEO Rex Tillerson was a top executive at Texas-based ExxonMobil, the company circumvented U.S. sanctions in the mid-2000s against Iran, Syria, and Sudan, all deemed state sponsors of terror, and did business with the sanctioned regimes anyway through a European subsidiary, USA Today reported Monday. The sales to the sanctioned regimes took place from 2003 to 2005; Tillerson became a senior VP in 2001 and president and director in March 2004, but did not assume the CEO role until 2006.

From USA Today:

The sales were conducted in 2003, 2004 and 2005 by Infineum, in which ExxonMobil owned a 50% share, according to SEC documents unearthed by American Bridge, a Democratic research group. ExxonMobil told USA TODAY the transactions were legal because Infineum, a joint venture with Shell Corporation, was based in Europe and the transactions did not involve any U.S. employees. The filings, from 2006, show that the company had $53.2 million in sales to Iran, $600,000 in sales to Sudan and $1.1 million in sales to Syria during those three years.

ExxonMobil did not disclose its dealings with the pariah regimes with shareholders at the time, a decision the Securities and Exchange Commission questioned the wisdom of. “These are all legal activities complying with the sanctions at the time," Alan Jeffers, a media manager at ExxonMobil, told USA TODAY. "We didn’t feel they were material because of the size of the transactions.”