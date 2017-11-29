Today Has Been Harrowing, But at Least It's Friday

Twitter, Mike Coppola/Getty Images, Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Norman Mailer Center and SkyNews.

Correction, 2:48 p.m.: I've been informed that today is, in fact, Wednesday. The good news is that Christmas break is coming up soon:

BREAKING: American Airlines says computer glitch allowed all pilots to take vacation over Christmas week. Now union says thousands of flights are in jeopardy of cancellation. Americans says they’re offering 1.5x pay for pilots to fill in and expect to resolve the issue. — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) November 29, 2017

Original post, 2:47 p.m.: Yikes! What a week and what a day.

1. The president promoted several phony Islamophobic propaganda videos taken from the Twitter feed of an obscure far-right British nationalist.

2. Matt Lauer was suddenly fired from Today over an allegation of "inappropriate sexual behavior" that "may not have been an isolated incident.'

3. Garrison Keillor was suddenly fired from Minnesota Public Radio over an allegation of "inappropriate behavior."

4. A convicted war criminal drank a bottle of poison and died during an appearance in The Hague.

5. North Korea appears to have built a rocket that could hit the East Coast.

6. The organizer of August's alt-right event in Charlottesville, Virginia has applied for a permit to hold another rally to be held one year to the day that counterprotester Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville by a white supremacist.