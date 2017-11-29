 It was a bad day.

Today Has Been Harrowing, But at Least It's Friday

Today Has Been Harrowing, But at Least It's Friday

Nov. 29 2017

Correction, 2:48 p.m.: I've been informed that today is, in fact, Wednesday. The good news is that Christmas break is coming up soon:

Can't wait!

Original post, 2:47 p.m.: Yikes! What a week and what a day.

1. The president promoted several phony Islamophobic propaganda videos taken from the Twitter feed of an obscure far-right British nationalist.

2. Matt Lauer was suddenly fired from Today over an allegation of "inappropriate sexual behavior" that "may not have been an isolated incident.'

3. Garrison Keillor was suddenly fired from Minnesota Public Radio over an allegation of "inappropriate behavior."

4. A convicted war criminal drank a bottle of poison and died during an appearance in The Hague.

5. North Korea appears to have built a rocket that could hit the East Coast.

6. The organizer of August's alt-right event in Charlottesville, Virginia has applied for a permit to hold another rally to be held one year to the day that counterprotester Heather Heyer was killed in Charlottesville by a white supremacist.

At least we have the weekend, which is imminent because today surely must be Friday given the level of fatigue we all feel, to shake it all off!