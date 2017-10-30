Former Trump Campaign Manager Paul Manafort to Face Charges in Mueller Investigation

Elsa/Getty Images

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort surrendered to authorities on Monday and will face charges in connection with Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the election, according to a report from the New York Times.

The charges against Manafort and his former business associate Rick Gates have not yet been specified. CNN reported Friday that a grand jury had approved the first charges in Mueller's investigation and that those charged were expected to be taken into custody on Monday.

Manafort has been a figure of interest in the conversation around the special counsel investigation since its inception. Manafort resigned from the Trump campaign in August 2016 after a series of reports about his ties to pro-Russian interests in Ukraine. In March, it was reported that Manafort had drafted a plan in 2005 to influence American politics for a Russian billionaire aligned with Putin. In July, the FBI conducted a pre-dawn raid on his home. In September, documents turned over to the investigation showed that Manafort offered to provide updates on the campaign to a Russian billionaire. Around the same time, reports also revealed Manafort had been under intermittent FBI surveillance for the past couple years.

On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Manafort was also under investigation for possible money laundering

According to the Times, Rick Gates is a “longtime protégé and junior partner” of Manafort’s who is “linked to companies that Mr. Manafort’s firm set up in Cyprus to receive payments from politicians and businesspeople in Eastern Europe.”