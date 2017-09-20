Report: Paul Manafort Planned on Providing Russian Billionaire With Campaign Updates

The Washington Post reported Wednesday evening that former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort offered to provide updates on the 2016 campaign to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska. The offer was reportedly made through an intermediary between email. From the Post :

The AP reported in March that Manafort crafted a plan to influence American politics in the interests of Vladimir Putin for Deripaska in 2005. The FBI raided Manafort’s home in late July, a day after his meeting with Senate Intelligence Committee staffers, as part of its ongoing investigation of his activities. According to the Post's reporting, people close to Manafort believe that Mueller hopes to pressure him into providing infomation about others in Trump’s circle.