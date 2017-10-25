Today in Conservative Media: The Steele Dossier? More Like the Hillary Dossier!

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway was among many who suggested that the Clinton campaign’s funding of the dossier amounted to collusion with the Russians, given that Russian sources were contacted for the dossier’s compilation. “The country has spent the last year with Obama intelligence officials, the media, and Democratic leaders pushing a narrative of Trump collusion with Russia to steal an election that was supposed to be won by Hillary Clinton,” she wrote. “A meeting between Trump officials and a Russian who falsely promised dirt on Hillary Clinton is the best evidence — by far — to support this narrative. Yet here we have the realization that the Clinton campaign, the DNC, and the FBI all worked wittingly or unwittingly with Russians to affect the results of the 2016 election. Far from just meeting with a Russian and not getting dirt on a political opponent, these groups wittingly or unwittingly paid Russian operatives for disinformation to harm Trump during the 2016 election and beyond.”