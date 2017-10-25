Undocumented Minor Jane Doe Finally Obtains Abortion: “This Is My Life, My Decision. I Want a Better Future.”

AFP/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Jane Doe, an undocumented, unaccompanied minor in federal custody, obtained the abortion that she had been seeking for more than a month. The American Civil Liberties Union confirmed that Doe was able to undergo the procedure on Wednesday morning. There were no complications. Doe will now be returned to her shelter, which is legally obligated to continue providing her with the appropriate health care.

Mark Joseph Stern Mark Joseph Stern is a writer for Slate. He covers the law and LGBTQ issues.

Doe, who is 17, arrived in the United States in early September, illegally and without her parents. She had fled physical abuse in her home country. Doe was promptly placed in a federally funded shelter in Texas, where she discovered that she was pregnant. Although she received judicial bypass to terminate her pregnancy as required under Texas law, the Trump administration refused to let her obtain the procedure. Instead, it sent her to a “crisis pregnancy center” where she was forced to undergo a sonogram and told not to abort.

With the help of the ACLU, Doe filed suit, alleging that the government was violating her constitutional right to abortion access. After several setbacks, she prevailed at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Tuesday. The victory arrived just in time: Doe was about 11 weeks pregnant when she requested the abortion, but the government’s delay pushed her into the second trimester, forcing her to undergo a more complicated procedure. She obtained the abortion around her 16th week of pregnancy; Texas bans abortions after 20 weeks. It is not clear whether the Justice Department planned to appeal Tuesday’s decision to the Supreme Court, but obviously it is now too late to make a difference.

The Trump administration can no longer force Doe to continue carrying her unwanted pregnancy. It may, however, attempt to deprive similarly situated women of their right to abortion access. The Office of Refugee Resettlement, which oversees shelters for unaccompanied, undocumented minors like Doe, has barred shelters from taking “any action that facilitates” abortion without “direction and approval” from ORR director Scott Lloyd. An anti-abortion activist and Trump appointee, Lloyd has written that “unborn child[ren]” of minors are “in our care,” and directed shelters not to let pregnant minors meet with attorneys to discuss abortion options. The Justice Department has vigorously defended Lloyd’s ability to force undocumented minors to carry unwanted pregnancies. Once another pregnant minor seeks to terminate, the DOJ may be back in court insisting that the Trump administration can deny her access to abortion.

For now, however, reproductive rights advocates are relieved that Doe has succeeded in reasserting control over her body. Through her guardian, she released a statement regarding her ordeal. “My name is not Jane Doe,” she wrote, “but I am a Jane Doe.”