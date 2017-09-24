LeBron James tweet calling Trump “u bum” is way more popular than anything the president has written.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

President Trump likes to talk about how popular he is and how much he is liked (plus, did you know he won an election?). So surely the president is none too happy today to realize that LeBron James’ tweet insulting him is way more popular than anything he has ever written. Turns out, the basketball superstar is better at uniting Americans than the commander in chief.

It all started when Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to uninvite (although they weren’t actually every formally invited) the Golden State Warriors from visiting the White House to commemorate the championship. Trump specifically mentioned Stephen Curry’s public reluctance to go to the White House: “Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!”

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Advertisement



Less than three hours later, LeBron James took to Twitter and hit back, calling Trump “u bum” and adding that “going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!”

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

As of Sunday afternoon, James’ message had been retweeted more than 620,000 times. That is way more than the basketball star's previously most popular post that got a paltry 111,820 retweets (“I’m not MJ, I’m LJ”).

James didn’t just beat his own record though. His “u bum” tweet is also way more popular than anything Trump has ever written in his favorite social media platform. Trump’s most popular post on Twitter was his all-caps celebration of his election victory: “TODAY WE MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” That Nov. 8, 2017 message got retweeted 335,657 times.

"It’s not about dividing. We as American people need to come together even stronger.” — @KingJames responds to @realDonaldTrump’s comments. pic.twitter.com/UHpzXpb42K — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 23, 2017