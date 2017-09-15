A Reminder to Harvard That Henry Kissinger Leaked Secrets Which May Have Gotten 21,000 Americans Killed

John MacDougall/AFP/Getty Images; Dennis Van Tine/Sipa via AP

Harvard's Kennedy School of Government has a tradition of inviting political and media figures to become "Visiting Fellows" for short periods of time, which means they hang around campus appearing on panels and falling in love with Minnie Driver and such. This fall, the school invited Chelsea Manning—the Army whistleblower whose prison sentence for leaking sensitive documents was commuted by President Obama in January—to be one of these fellows. Various national security figures attacked the appointment, and CIA director Mike Pompeo skipped a Thursday speech at Harvard in protest. On Friday, Kennedy school dean Doug Elmendorf announced that he had revoked Manning's fellowship, writing that "many people view a Visiting Fellow title as an honorific" and that he had failed to properly consider how honoring Manning in such a way "fulfills the values of public service to which we aspire."

Manning, of course, committed the crime of leaking sensitive information, but there is no evidence that any U.S. service member or citizen died as a result of her disclosures. It's been established in mainstream works of history, though, that Kissinger leaked non-public information about President Lyndon Johnson's 1968 Vietnam peace talks to the Nixon campaign. Nixon subsequently sabotaged the talks under the belief that their failure would help his chances in the election. The U.S.'s involvement in Vietnam then continued until 1975, during which time more than 21,000 U.S. service members lost their lives.