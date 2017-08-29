Kim Jong-un is calling Trump's bluff

AFP/Getty Images

When North Korea backed off its plan to fire missiles toward Guam two weeks ago, President Trump praised Kim Jong-un for a “very wise and well reasoned decision.” At his now infamous rally in Phoenix last week, Trump suggested that his warnings to North Korea—“fire and fury” and all that—had changed the North Korean leader’s thinking:

I can tell you, what I said, that's not strong enough. Some people said it's too strong, it's not strong enough. But Kim Jong Un, I respect the fact that I believe he is starting to respect us. I respect that fact very much. Respect that fact.

Advertisement



Just days later, North Korea fired short-range missiles off its coast. Then last night, it issued its most brazen provocation in years by firing a ballistic missile over Northern Japan. Kim doesn’t seem to be backing down and he doesn’t seem to respect us very much either.

Trump vowed just before taking office that a North Korean missile capable of reaching the United States “won’t happen” while he’s president. If North Korea hasn’t accomplished this already—as some experts believe it has—it will very soon.