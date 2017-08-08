Trump Responds to North Korea Threat to Turn U.S. Into “Sea of Fire”: We Will Also Do Fire Things to You!

AFP/Getty Images

Responding Tuesday to a reporter’s question about reports that North Korea now has a miniaturized nuclear warhead that can fit on a missile, President Donald Trump said that if the threats against the U.S. from Kim Jong-un’s regime don’t stop, they will be met with “fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

If this sounds a lot like, well, North Korean propaganda, there’s a reason for that. Just two days ago, North Korea’s ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun warned, "The day the US dares tease our nation with a nuclear rod and sanctions, the mainland US will be catapulted into an unimaginable sea of fire.” In fact, as Slate’s Josh Voorhees wrote in 2013, threatening to douse their enemies in a “sea of fire,” sometimes translated as “sea of flames,” is a North Korean propaganda cliché.

