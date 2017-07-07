We Need to Stop This “Andrew Cuomo 2020” Nonsense Immediately

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Spencer Platt/Getty Images and Reuters/Ronen Zvulun

Politico has a big piece Friday suggesting that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could defeat Donald Trump in 2020 as the Democrats' presidential nominee if he is able to win over "the left."

For the most part, we can dismiss this concept without even addressing the already tiresome idea that what a Democratic voting base that has spent the past six months getting jazzed up about aggressive resistance and unapologetically liberal policies is actually fixin' to do in 2020 is nominate a moderate centrist triangulating triangulator who—as Politico points out itself!—lowered taxes on millionaires and has close ties to his state's most powerful corporate executives. Let us simply look, in a nonideological fashion, at two of the most prominent things Andrew Cuomo has done in his time as governor of New York.

Andrew Cuomo's approval rating in New York is 43 percent. It is not going to improve as he becomes increasingly associated in the public mind with subway mega-failures. In a Demcratic 2020 primary whose dynamics seem likely to resemble the 2016 Republican primary in many ways, he would combine the worst qualities of Jeb Bush (being an dynastic insider) with Chris Christie (being unpopular and famous for an act of brazen corruption, in his own state).