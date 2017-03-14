The President’s Top Adviser Is Literally a KKK-Level White Power Scumbag

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

There is no sense in complaining that this or that Trump administration story isn't bigger news. There is simply so much garbage pouring out of 1600 Pennsylvania on any given day that it's beyond the capacity of any human to properly comprehend and become outraged by all of it.

Advertisement



Let's review the whole situation.

1. Steve Bannon, the former publisher of Breitbart.com, was the "chief executive" of Donald Trump's campaign chairman and is now the White House's "chief strategist." He is a longtime advocate of hardline immigration policies and is reportedly one of the administration figures most closely involved with Trump's executive orders banning travelers from majority-Muslim countries.

3. Bannon's ex-wife says he complained that he didn't want their daughters attending school with Jewish classmates. He's said publicly that too many Silicon Valley CEOs have Asian ancestry. He has publicly asserted the inevitability of the U.S. becoming involved in a "bloody" global war against Muslim armies. As the Huffington Post reported earlier in March, he has also repeatedly endorsed The Camp of the Saints, an abhorrent novel about black Americans, "dirty Arabs," and rape-crazed, feces-eating "Hindus" (among others) overruning and destroying white civilization. Here are a few excerpts from the book:

Screen shot

Screen shot

Screen shot

A passage near one of the exerpts above refers to blacks as "rats." I found the text to The Camp of the Saints, by the way, on an overtly Nazi website that has a section called "The Jewish Problem."