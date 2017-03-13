Insanely Racist Congressman Steve King Is, Obviously, a Major Trump Supporter and Ally

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Advertisement



While King was once thought of as an extremist even in the Republican Party, his worldview is now more or less shared by that party's leader. Though King supported Ted Cruz in the 2016 Iowa primary, he's since become an ardent Donald Trump supporter, a defender of Trump voters, and a liaison from Trump's America to the European far right. To wit:

Appearing on MSNBC during the Republican National Convention during which Trump was nominated, King defended an RNC crowd that another guest had described as consisting of "dissatisfied white people" by complaining that black and Mexican "subgroups" had not contributed as much to "civilization" as Europeans.

In September 2016, King endorsed a German politician who belongs to a party whose officials have complained that "Africans" are threatening Germany by reproducing too quickly. Said King's endorsement: "Cultural suicide by demographic transformation must end."

After the release of the video in which Trump bragged about grabbing women "by the pussy," at a time when other prominent Republicans were distancing themselves from what seemed like a struggling campaign, King—a proud "family values" Christian—appeared on CNN to aver that he was "sticking with" Trump and to urge other conservatives to do the same.

King met with the leader of Austria's Freedom Party, the one founded by former Nazis, two days before Trump's inauguration.

A few years ago, King was seen as a nuisance to the GOP establishment. He helped kill George W. Bush's efforts at immigration reform, and John Boehner once reportedly called King an "asshole" and denounced remarks he'd made about immigrants as "hateful." But the new Republican establishment just enacted an immigration ban crafted by an adviser who's obsessed with a novel about feces-eating, dark-skinned immigrants destroying white civilization. It's not hyperbole to say that Steve King's beliefs are closely aligned with the United States' ascendant ruling philosophy.