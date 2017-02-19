Chelsea Clinton trolls Trump over Sweden comment: Did they catch Bowling Green perpetrators?

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Social media lit up on Saturday night with people rushing to make fun of President Donald Trump for suggesting that something terrible had happened in Sweden due to immigrants (or refugees?) Many in Sweden were baffled by Trump’s comment—“When you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden—Sweden! Who would believe this? Sweden!”—and were quick to point out this was only the latest in a string of terror attacks his administration seems to have made up to support the Muslim ban.

Although it is the continuation of a worrying trend, many decided the best way to combat the false statement (that may have very well been inspired by a Fox News segment) was with humor. Chelsea Clinton was one of them: “What happened in Sweden Friday night? Did they catch the Bowling Green Massacre perpetrators?”

What happened in Sweden Friday night? Did they catch the Bowling Green Massacre perpetrators? — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 19, 2017

Former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt was even more direct and wondered what Trump “has been smoking.”

Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound. https://t.co/XWgw8Fz7tj — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) February 19, 2017

Others posted mocking photos using the hashtag #LastNightInSweden, making hilarious references to the likes of the Swedish Chef and Ikea.

BREAKING NEWS. Swedish police have released picture of the man sought for the terror attack #lastnightinsweden #swedenincident #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/MHYSkddnU7 — Neil Macdougall (@DougallChops) February 19, 2017

One of the suspects of the incident #LastNightInSweden arrested by police. Our polar bear problem is YUGE! Sad. pic.twitter.com/uaDLZomnws — Per Axbom (@axbom) February 19, 2017

Vultures gathering to eat in a chaotic down town Stockholm the morning after the horrors of #lastnightinsweden #fakenews @visitstockholm pic.twitter.com/7BNCchQ9TF — Per Larsson (@essingeper) February 19, 2017

After the terrible events #lastnightinSweden , IKEA have sold out of this: pic.twitter.com/Bs1XI7ffKG — Jeanna Skinner (@JeannaLStars) February 19, 2017