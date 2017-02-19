 Chelsea Clinton trolls Trump over Sweden comment: Did they catch Bowling Green perpetrators?

Feb. 19 2017 10:28 AM

Chelsea Clinton speaks during the Hillary Victory Fund - Stronger Together concert at St. James Theatre on October 17, 2016 in New York City.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Social media lit up on Saturday night with people rushing to make fun of President Donald Trump for suggesting that something terrible had happened in Sweden due to immigrants (or refugees?) Many in Sweden were baffled by Trump’s comment—“When you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden—Sweden! Who would believe this? Sweden!”—and were quick to point out this was only the latest in a string of terror attacks his administration seems to have made up to support the Muslim ban.

Although it is the continuation of a worrying trend, many decided the best way to combat the false statement (that may have very well been inspired by a Fox News segment) was with humor. Chelsea Clinton was one of them: “What happened in Sweden Friday night? Did they catch the Bowling Green Massacre perpetrators?”

Former Swedish prime minister Carl Bildt was even more direct and wondered what Trump “has been smoking.”

Others posted mocking photos using the hashtag #LastNightInSweden, making hilarious references to the likes of the Swedish Chef and Ikea.

Chelsea Clinton’s tweet served as a reminder of how the daughter of former president Bill Clinton and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has emerged as one of Trump’s sharpest critics on Twitter even as her parents maintain a decidedly lower profile. Only this past week, for example, Chelsea Clinton helped out Trump with how he should have responded to a question about rising anti-Semitism: “One would think he would have thought of an answer since yesterday. Here's one: There's no place for any bigotry, ever, in America.”

Daniel Politi has been contributing to Slate since 2004 and wrote the Today’s Papers column from 2006 to 2009. Follow him on Twitter.