Did Fox News segment lead Trump to believe there was a terror attack in Sweden?

President Donald Trump seemed to once again put in evidence just how much cable news he watches during his campaign rally in Florida on Saturday. While he was defending his travel ban, Trump brought up examples from around the world about why Americans need the added protection: “When you look at what’s happening in Germany, when you look at what’s happening last night in Sweden — Sweden! Who would believe this? Sweden! They took in large numbers, they’re having problems like they never thought possible.”

Trump, discussing terror, seamlessly mentions incident "last night in Sweden".



There was NO "incident" in Sweden last night. pic.twitter.com/XtcC4PRiNU — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) February 19, 2017

That immediately raised a few eyebrows. Sweden? What was he talking about? Was there some sort of terrorist attack in Sweden last night that no one heard about? On social media, it fell on the random citizen controlling the @sweden Twitter account this week to clarify there wasn’t some grand conspiracy, there really has not been “any terrorist attacks here. At all.”

No. Nothing has happened here in Sweden. There has not ben any terrorist attacks here. At all. The main news right now is about Melfest. -> — @sweden / Emma (@sweden) February 19, 2017

So why did Trump say it? Well, he could have just picked a country out of thin air. Or maybe, the commander in chief was watching Fox News last night. In a segment on Tucker Carlson’s shows, journalist Ami Horowitz claimed the Swedish government is covering up rape crimes in order to protect “vulnerable” migrants. "From the onset of the refugee crisis, there was a surge in gun violence and rape—the statistics were clear,” Horowitz said. “But locals were just said 'it was men, not refugees' so the majority in Sweden still want to have an open door policy. It’s confounding, really.”

Even if that was the case though, the segment on Carlson’s show didn’t actually say anything happen last night. Little wonder then that it didn’t take long for some on Twitter to equate the Swedish "attack" with the Bowling Green Massacre.

Conway makes up Bowling Green Massacre. Spicer makes up attack in Atlanta. Trump makes up attack in Sweden. All fake; all blamed on Muslims. — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) February 19, 2017