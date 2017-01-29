 Photos from Saturday’s protest at JFK Airport.

Handwarmers, Pizza, and the Best of New York City at the JFK Airport Protest

Handwarmers, Pizza, and the Best of New York City at the JFK Airport Protest

Slate
The Slatest
The Slatest
Your News Companion
Jan. 29 2017 12:02 PM

Photos From the Protest at JFK Airport

On Saturday in New York, demonstrators converged at JFK Airport to protest Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The crowd outside Terminal 4 of JFK chanted, “Let them in!” and “Refugees in, racists out!” Around dinner time, as the cold and wind kicked up, people began passing out handwarmers and pizza. On one of the worst days in recent memory, the people massed outside JFK showed the best side of New York City, and affirmed my belief in the value of non-violent public demonstration. Below is a selection of the photographs I took on Saturday night.—Lisa Larson-Walker

170129_POL_JFK-Terminal-4_01

Lisa Larson-Walker

170129_POL_JFK-Terminal-4_02

Lisa Larson-Walker

170129_POL_JFK-Terminal-4_05

Lisa Larson-Walker

170129_POL_JFK-Terminal-4_04

Lisa Larson-Walker

170129_POL_JFK-Terminal-4_06

Lisa Larson-Walker

170129_POL_JFK-Terminal-4_08

Lisa Larson-Walker

170129_POL_JFK-Terminal-4_09

Lisa Larson-Walker

170129_POL_JFK-Terminal-4_10

Lisa Larson-Walker

170129_POL_JFK-Terminal-4_11

Lisa Larson-Walker

170129_POL_JFK-Terminal-4_12

Lisa Larson-Walker

170129_POL_JFK-Terminal-4_13

Lisa Larson-Walker

170129_POL_JFK-Terminal-4_15

Lisa Larson-Walker

170129_POL_JFK-Terminal-4_16

Lisa Larson-Walker

170129_POL_JFK-Terminal-4_14

Lisa Larson-Walker

170129_POL_JFK-Terminal-4_17

Lisa Larson-Walker

170129_POL_JFK-Terminal-4_19

Lisa Larson-Walker

170129_POL_JFK-Terminal-4_18

Lisa Larson-Walker