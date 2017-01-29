Handwarmers, Pizza, and the Best of New York City at the JFK Airport Protest

On Saturday in New York, demonstrators converged at JFK Airport to protest Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries. The crowd outside Terminal 4 of JFK chanted, “Let them in!” and “Refugees in, racists out!” Around dinner time, as the cold and wind kicked up, people began passing out handwarmers and pizza. On one of the worst days in recent memory, the people massed outside JFK showed the best side of New York City, and affirmed my belief in the value of non-violent public demonstration. Below is a selection of the photographs I took on Saturday night.—Lisa Larson-Walker