“Refugees In, Racists Out!”: Scenes From the JFK Airport Protest

After Donald Trump signed an executive order barring refugees and residents of seven Muslim nations from entering the United States, protestors gathered at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City where refugees were denied entry and detained. The crowd grew larger as the day went on. Protesters chanted “Let them in!” “No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here” and “Refugees in, racists out.” People against the Muslim ban continue to gather at the airport; it is unclear whether this will have any effect on Donald Trump’s executive order or the families detained inside the airport.