Is This Photo of Joe Biden the Best Political Thing That Happened in 2016?

Surrounded.
Official White House Photo by David Lienemann
Is this photo of Vice President Joe Biden—which would be more appropriately captioned “The vice president is roundly defeated by children with Super Soakers during the 2016 Biden Beach Boardwalk Bash held at the Naval Observatory Residence in Washington, D.C.”—the best political thing to have happened in 2016?
“The Vice President chases children and members of the press with a super soaker during the 2016 Biden Beach Boardwalk Bash held at the Naval Observatory Residence in Washington, D.C.”
Official White House Photo by David Lienemann
Or is it this other photo of President Obama appearing to try to convince a Lego man of the merits of the Affordable Care Act?
“The White House was hosting South by South Lawn, an event based on the infamous South by Southwest event in Austin, Texas. Just before lunch that day, the President was checking out the setup from a window in the Oval Office before the gates were opened. ‘Hey Pete,’ he said to me, ‘let’s go take a picture with the LEGO® men.’ And so we did.”
Official White House Photo by Pete Souza
Or maybe this one of
Stevie Wonder in the Oval Office?
“When Stevie Wonder stopped by for a visit, the President described many of the items in the Oval Office including the bust of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”
Official White House Photo by Pete Souza
Or maybe this one of Michelle Obama hugging former President George W. Bush at the opening of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture ?
“The First Lady hugs former President George W. Bush as she and President Obama take the stage during the opening ceremony of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C.”
Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy
Or maybe just this one right before the Chicago Cubs won the World Series?
“Bill Murray stopped by the White House to be honored as the recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. When the President opened the door to the Oval Office, he laughed that Bill was in full Chicago Cubs regalia just before the Cubs were to begin the World Series. After the presentation, Murray demonstrated his prowess in putting, ‘sinking’ several putts into a White House drinking glass, all while doing a public service announcement to sign up for the Affordable Care Act.”
Official White House Photo by Pete Souza
All of these photos are from Chief White House Photographer Pete Souza’s final
Year in Photographs of the Obama Administration compilation. There are many more excellent ones. It's hard to decide which is best.