Is This Photo of Joe Biden the Best Political Thing That Happened in 2016?

Official White House Photo by David Lienemann

Is this photo of Vice President Joe Biden—which would be more appropriately captioned “The vice president is roundly defeated by children with Super Soakers during the 2016 Biden Beach Boardwalk Bash held at the Naval Observatory Residence in Washington, D.C.”—the best political thing to have happened in 2016?

Official White House Photo by David Lienemann

Or is it this other photo of President Obama appearing to try to convince a Lego man of the merits of the Affordable Care Act?

Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

Or maybe this one of Stevie Wonder in the Oval Office?

Official White House Photo by Pete Souza

Or maybe this one of Michelle Obama hugging former President George W. Bush at the opening of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture ?

Official White House Photo by Chuck Kennedy

Or maybe just this one right before the Chicago Cubs won the World Series?

Official White House Photo by Pete Souza