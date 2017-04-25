Watch a GOP Staffer Go on a Tirade About How Doomed Trump's Corporate Tax Cut Is

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Donald Trump hasn't even finished writing his tax plan yet, and yet it already looks poised to meet a humiliating death on Capitol Hill.



Jordan Weissmann Jordan Weissmann is Slate’s senior business and economics correspondent.

Like most things our Cheeto-in-chief touches, the package of tax cuts that the White House is preparing to unveil on Wednesday is shaping up to be a gaudy money-loser. According to the Wall Street Journal, Trump has told his staff to work up a scheme that would cut the top corporate tax rate by more than half, from 35 percent to just 15 percent, without worrying too much about how to pay for it. “During a meeting in the Oval Office last week, Mr. Trump told staff he wants a massive tax cut to sell to the American public,” the Journal reports. “He told aides it was less important to him that such a plan could add to the federal budget deficit.”

Advertisement



Would such plan waste trillions of dollars padding the pockets of Walmart and Exxon's shareholders? Absolutely! Would that stop Republicans from supporting it? Probably not! But unfortunately for Trump, his plan to slash corporate tax bills has a fatal flaw: It's probably forbidden under the Senate's rules, and thus entirely incapable of passing Congress.



At least, so suggest some recent comments by George Callas, who serves as senior tax counsel to House Speaker Paul Ryan. Speaking at a panel event in Washington last week, which was previously reported on by the New Republic's Brian Beutler, Callas dismissed the idea of passing a corporate tax cut without paying for it in pretty much the harshest terms a tax wonk can muster, calling it a “magic unicorn” at one point. Feisty!

Get Slate in your inbox.

“A plan of business tax cuts that has no offsets, to use some very esoteric language, is not a thing,” Callas. “It’s not a real thing. And people can come up with whatever plans they want. Not only can that not pass Congress, it cannot even begin to move through Congress day one. And there are political reasons for that. No. 1, members wouldn’t vote for it. But there are also procedural, statutory procedural, legal reasons why that can’t happen.”

Those reasons have to do with the Senate's budget reconciliation process, which Republicans will have to rely on in order to move any tax bill into law, assuming Democrats won't sign on. The procedure prevents filibusters on legislation related to taxes and spending, allowing them to pass on a bare majority vote. But it comes with a catch: Any legislation passed through reconciliation can't increase the deficit outside of the 10-year budget window. This restriction, known as the Byrd rule, is actually written into federal statute.

Advertisement



One way to get around the Byrd rule is to make tax cuts temporary. The budget-busting Bush tax cuts were set to expire after 10 years for precisely that purpose, and as it has become increasingly obvious that Republicans won't be able to agree on a plan to reform the tax code without increasing the deficit, many have assumed they'd borrow from that old playbook.

But that only really works for individual tax cuts. During his appearance, a very exasperated Callas explained that, in order to satisfy the Byrd rule, corporate tax cuts would probably have to sunset after just two years, making them utterly pointless. Here's how he put it:

Here is a data point for folks. A corporate rate cut that is sunset after three years will increase the deficit in the second decade. We know this. Not 10 years. Three years. You could not do a straight up, unoffset, three-year corporate rate cut in reconciliation. The rules prohibit it. You might be able to do two years. A two year corporate rate cut—I’ll defer to the economists on the panel—would have virtually no economic effect. It would not alter business decisions. It would not cause anyone to build a factory. It would not stop any inversions or acquisitions of U.S. companies by foreign companies. It would just be dropping cash out of helicopters onto corporate headquarters.



Tell us how you really feel, George.

Advertisement



Now, perhaps this is just the disaffected ranting of a tax policy professional who doesn't want the rest of the GOP to abandon his boss's own tax reform plan. Maybe Mitch McConnell could come up with some kind of parliamentary maneuver to make Trump mega-corporate cuts a reality. But it's awfully strong language, and signals that Trump's 15 percent corporate tax rate may even be DOA in Paul Ryan's House if he can't find a way to pay for it.

As usual, the White House is doing a bang-up job.



***

For those interested, here's a full transcript of Callas's remarks. They're pretty delightful.

