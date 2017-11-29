Need Some News That Won’t Make You Puke? Here’s the Trailer to a New Aardman Film!

After a miserable day like Wednesday, we could all use a news story—just one!—that isn’t part of the torrent of garbage that’s been raining down for the last year. So here’s that story: Aardman Animations, the beloved studio behind Wallace and Gromit and Shaun the Sheep, has a new movie coming out. It’s called Early Man, it’s directed by Nick Park, and here’s its trailer. The film stars Tom Hiddleston, Eddie Redmayne, Masie Williams, and Richard Ayoade, none of whom have been caught up in the post-Weinstein deluge so far. And there’s never been anything more innocently loveable than an Aardman film starting with the studio’s very first feature, Chicken Run, starring Mel Gibson … hmmm. Well, that was a long time ago. More recently, Aardman made the perpetually-underrated The Pirates! In an Adventure with Scientists!, an adaptation of Gideon Defoe’s hilarious book, in which Hugh Grant faces off against rival pirate Jeremy Piven, who, … hmmmmmmmm.