Every Movie Is Better With Kenneth Branagh’s Mustache From Murder on the Orient Express

Sure, Murder on the Orient Express gave us a talented ensemble cast with the likes of Michelle Pfeiffer, Judi Dench, and Derek Jacobi, but we all know who the real scene-stealer was: Kenneth Branagh’s glorious mustache. Those magnificent tufts of hair proved to be 2017's biggest breakout star, and now they’re in talks for what we can only assume will be an equally bushy role in the sequel.