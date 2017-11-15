Murder on the Orient Express Is Richly Upholstered Nonsense

The Culture Gabfest “Tell Me About a Complicated Man” Edition
Slate’s Culture Gabfest on Murder on the Orient Express, Louis C.K., and Emily Wilson’s new translation of Homer’s Odyssey.
Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 478 with Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner with the audio player below.
On this week’s Slate Plus, Stephen, Dana, and Julia continue their conversation with Emily Wilson, who explains how she went about translating the colorful epithets in the Odyssey.
On this week’s episode of the Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the latest film adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express, based on the famous novel by Agatha Christie. A mustachioed Kenneth Branagh directs and stars in the sumptuous costume drama—but does he do the classic mystery justice? Next up, the longtime rumors about one of comedy’s reigning kings, Louis C.K., have been confirmed to be true. Slate’s Willa Paskin joins the discussion to unpack what effect C.K.’s sexual misconduct will have on his legacy and the legacy of Louie. Finally, the gabbers talk to Emily Wilson about her new translation of the Odyssey which is the first English translation of Homer’s text by a woman.
Links to some of the things we discussed this week:
- Murder on the Orient Express trailer
- Murder on the Orient Express by Agatha Christie
- The 1974 version of Murder on the Orient Express
- Sam Adams’ review of Murder on the Orient Express in Slate
- “Louie Was Propaganda for Louis C.K.’s Decency. How Does It Look Now?” by Willa Paskin in Slate
- “Louis C.K. Is Accused by 5 Women of Sexual Misconduct” by Melena Ryzik, Cara Buckley, and Jodi Kantor in the New York Times
- “Watching Louis C.K.’s New Movie and Saying Goodbye” by Dana Stevens in Slate
- Emily Wilson’s new translation of the Odyssey
Endorsements
Julia: The Agatha Christie–inspired 30 Rock episode “It’s Never Too Late for Now”
Stephen: The music of Lydia Loveless, and “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You,” performed by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Outro: “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You” performed by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
