Murder on the Orient Express Is Richly Upholstered Nonsense

On this week’s Slate Plus, Stephen, Dana, and Julia continue their conversation with Emily Wilson, who explains how she went about translating the colorful epithets in the Odyssey.

On this week’s episode of the Culture Gabfest, the critics discuss the latest film adaptation of Murder on the Orient Express, based on the famous novel by Agatha Christie. A mustachioed Kenneth Branagh directs and stars in the sumptuous costume drama—but does he do the classic mystery justice? Next up, the longtime rumors about one of comedy’s reigning kings, Louis C.K., have been confirmed to be true. Slate’s Willa Paskin joins the discussion to unpack what effect C.K.’s sexual misconduct will have on his legacy and the legacy of Louie. Finally, the gabbers talk to Emily Wilson about her new translation of the Odyssey which is the first English translation of Homer’s text by a woman.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

Endorsements

Julia: The Agatha Christie–inspired 30 Rock episode “It’s Never Too Late for Now”

Outro: “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here With You” performed by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

