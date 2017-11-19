The official trailer for A Wrinkle in Time has arrived.

Disney released the first official trailer for Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time on Sunday night—that last one was just a teaser—and this time around they’re focusing on the thing we want most from trailers: exposition, and lots of it! The first minute or so of the teaser is built around an explanation of fifth-dimensional travel involving an ant and a piece of yarn. “It’s outside of the rules we know of time and space,” the film’s young protagonist Meg Murray (Storm Reid) tells us, after spending a significant amount of time explaining the rules. But all is forgiven once the trailer pivots, on a shot of a clapboard wall queasily bending and bulging, into the realm of fantasy.