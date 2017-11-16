London’s Old Vic Theater Says It’s Received 20 Additional Complaints of Inappropriate Behavior by Kevin Spacey

Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Twenty more complaints of inappropriate behavior by Kevin Spacey have been disclosed by the Old Vic, the famed London theater where the actor served as artistic director, according to a report released on Thursday. These allegations join a growing list of accounts, including actor Anthony Rapp’s initial allegation to Buzzfeed that Spacey made a sexual advance on him when Rapp was only 14, House of Cards employees’ descriptions of a “toxic” work environment, and previous allegations of sexual misconduct at the Old Vic. (Spacey apologized for “inappropriate drunken behavior” and came out as gay in a problematic statement following Rapp’s allegations, but has not made public comment since Nov. 2, when his publicist announced he was seeking treatment.)

Spacey was appointed the artistic director of the Old Vic in 2004, and remained in the position until 2015. According to the investigation the theater hired an outside law firm to conduct after Spacey’s pattern of harassment came to light, he allegedly used his involvement with the venue to harass 20 men (none of them minors) between 1995 and 2013. (The Old Vic’s statement was careful to note that they had not confirmed the veracity of the claims against Spacey, who did not participate in the investigation.) Per the BBC, more than half of the incidents allegedly occurred within the theater. Only one of the men came forward to the theater with his concerns at the time; the investigation pointed to Spacey’s star power and an unclear code of conduct as contributing to a culture of silence.

Advertisement



In a statement released on October 31, the day after Rapp’s story made headlines, the Old Vic said it was “deeply dismayed” by Spacey’s alleged behavior and opened up a confidential email address through which victims could come forward. But days later, an article published in the Guardian suggested the theater had been complicit in the actor’s misconduct. “We were all involved in keeping it quiet. I witnessed him groping men in all sorts of different situations,” said an anonymous ex-employee of the theater. Similarly, former intern Rebecca Gooden commented, “I am honestly sickened that the theater has chosen to plead ignorance.”